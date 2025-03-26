Victim identified in homicide at hotel; man in custody in Georgia

By Malcolm Shields

PORT ST. LUCIE, Florida (WPBF) — The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office released the name of a woman who was found dead at a Port St. Lucie hotel on Monday.

The sheriff’s office identified the victim as 58-year-old Toni-Lynn Marie Trabb of Port St. Lucie.

The woman was found in a room at the Best Western Hotel on U.S. 1 late Monday morning.

Trabb was discovered by a housekeeper at the hotel. After discovering the body, first responders were called and arrived at the scene. Trabb was pronounced dead at the scene.

“We will not tolerate violence in our community,” said St. Lucie County Sheriff Richard R. Del Toro Jr. in a statement. “This tragic loss is a heartbreaking reminder of the senseless violence that devastates families. We are fully committed to bringing those responsible to justice and ensuring the victim’s family receives the support and closure they deserve. Our law enforcement team will relentlessly pursue every lead and hold those responsible accountable for this heinous act.”

The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

The person of interest, Carlos Tito Caban, 51, from Fort Pierce, was detained in Tifton, Georgia.

According to the sheriff’s office, Caban was stopped by the Tifton Police Department and was driving the victim’s vehicle. During the stop, Caban was in the presence of another woman. Caban made acquaintance with the woman in the Orlando area.

During their interaction, the sheriff’s office said Caban told the woman that he was traveling to New York and the woman decided to join him.

The sheriff’s office said at this time, Caban will face charges on sex offender violations and their detectives are traveling to Tifton.

Caban served time in prison for sexual battery and was released from prison in 2023 and moved to St. Lucie County this year.

He notified the sheriff’s office of his local address as a sex offender.

Information from the Florida Department of Corrections, notes Caban was sentenced in 2021 for sexual battery that occurred in Indian River County in 2018.

Caban was sentenced to five years in state prison followed by three years of probation.

