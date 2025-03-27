City now involved after dogs were zapped by metal plate outside high-rise

By Marissa Sulek

CHICAGO (WBBM) — After revelations that dozens of dogs at a high-rise in Chicago’s River North district were getting zapped simply going into and out of the building, the city is now getting involved.

The problem involved a metal plate outside the entrance to Wolf Point East apartments — the relatively new apartment tower at 313 W. Wolf Point Plaza in southwesternmost corner of River North.

These days, Jenna the German shepherd walks along the ledge at Wolf Point East — even hopping up onto it sometimes — and stays to the side of the building. Her owner, Nicole Johnson, said this is because the dog was zapped upon walking over the metal plate.

“I thought, hey, this should be illegal,” Johnson said.

Johnson said she is now working with Ald. Brendan Reilly (42nd) on a city ordinance. Emails from other Wolf Point East residents showed the alerted management in February about an electrical hazard with the metal plate that they wanted addressed.

Weeks later, they said management finally started to work on the issue. But in the meantime, more dogs were getting zapped.

The ordinance requires building managers to “inform residents as soon as an electrical hazard, or really any type of hazard, is identified in 24 to 48 hours,” said Johnson.

Johnson said she wants to make sure the ordinance says management will put up warning signs if there is a hazard and to give veterinarian advice if a pet is zapped. CBS News Chicago reached out to Ald. Reilly’s office, whose representatives said they spoke with Wolf Point management about the severity of the issue.

Wolf Point management said residents were told the problem was fixed Tuesday, March 4. Management sent a statement that reads: “The electrical issue has been fully resolved and management will continue to monitor it to ensure there are no ongoing concerns. The well-being of our community continues to be our top priority.”

“After [CBS News Chicago] came out, the next day actually is when the electricians were out there pulling everything apart, and really got to the root of the issue and repaired it,” Johnson said.

Johnson said while she hopes the soon-to-be-proposed ordinance will help other pet owners around the city, the incident and the slow response from management is why she and Jenna will be moving to a new apartment in a few months.

