Woman accused of abusing 6 children at home daycare, faces additional child abuse-related charges

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — A Mount Laurel woman who was charged earlier this month with abusing children at a home daycare now has additional child abuse-related charges, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw and Mount Laurel Police Chief Timothy Hudnall announced Wednesday afternoon.

Danielle Ingraham is charged with abusing a total of six children, the release said.

The prosecutor’s office said Ingraham is accused “of causing injuries to a 5-month-old child’s head, eyes and wrist that required hospitalization; shaking a 7-month-old child; injuring the cheek of a 10-month-old child; and causing visible injuries to the face and back of a 13-month-old child.”

Ingraham was charged on March 20 with four counts of endangering the welfare of a child and four counts of cruelty to a child under her care, the release said. After surrendering to authorities, she was released after her first appearance in Superior Court.

An investigation started when an infant was taken to a pediatrician to treat a bruised eye after being picked up from Ingraham’s home daycare, on the 300 block of Evergreen Road, the prosecutor’s office said. Ingraham is accused of slapping the infant and a toddler at the home daycare. At this time, she was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of cruelty to a child under her care, the release said.

Police are trying to get this information out as quickly as possible in case there are other victims. Anyone who thinks their child is a victim is asked to call prosecutors or police.

The Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office urges anyone with information to contact the prosecutor’s office at tips@co.burlington.nj.us or the Mount Laurel Police Department at tips@mountlaurelpd.org.

“We are still publicizing our tip line in case additional victims exist and want to come forward,” the prosecutor’s office said.

