10-year-old girl injured after being hit by pickup truck while walking to Lancaster County school

DENVER, Pa. (WGAL) — A 10-year-old girl was injured after she was hit by a pickup truck in Lancaster County on Thursday morning, according to East Cocalico Township Police Chief Steven Savage.

The girl was struck on South Fourth Street near Middle School Drive in Denver Borough at 7:33 a.m.

Chief Savage said the girl was walking to school alone when she was hit in the road. It’s unclear if she was in a crosswalk.

The 10-year-old is a fifth grader at Denver Elementary school, according to Savage.

Police said the girl was conscious at the time and was provided emergency care by officers and medics at the scene. She was transported to Tower Health Reading Hospital before she was taken to a pediatric hospital. There’s been no word on her condition.

According to Savage, the pickup truck was driven by a man with a child in the passenger seat.

The driver stopped and called 911 after the girl was hit, according to Savage. Police say he is cooperating with the investigation.

The chief says the Lancaster County Crash team is reconstructing the incident to determine a cause.

Photos from the scene show police tape and crews investigating.

