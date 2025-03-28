Harvest your own memories with fruit-picking in Southern California

By Pooja Mamnoor

Click here for updates on this story

3/28/25 (LAPost.com) — Southern California offers a variety of farms where visitors can pick their own fruits, providing an educational and recreational experience. These farms cater to people seeking to connect with local agriculture and enjoy fresh produce.

Carlsbad Strawberry Company People looking to experience fruit-picking can visit the Carlsbad Strawberry Company in Carlsbad. This family-owned farm has been operating for four generations, offering visitors the opportunity to pick fresh strawberries. Admission is priced at $17 per person, which includes a bucket for collecting strawberries; for those not wishing to pick, admission is $10 without a bucket. Additional activities include tractor rides for $10 and animal encounters with rabbits, sheep, and goats at $5 each. An activity bundle combining the tractor ride and animal petting is available for $12. The farm operates daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting. Visitors are advised to check the farm’s website or contact them directly for the most current information.

Villa de Sol In Leona Valley, Villa del Sol offers a cherry-picking experience. As the largest U-pick cherry farm in the area, Villa del Sol does not charge entrance or parking fees. Visitors can pick cherries during the season, with the cost determined by the quantity harvested. The farm emphasizes a family-friendly environment and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Prospective visitors should consult the farm’s official website for detailed information on operating hours and seasonal availability.

Photo by Getty Images Underwood Family Farms

Underwood Family Farms, located in Somis and Moorpark, provides a range of U-pick options, including strawberries. Parking and entrance to both locations are free. The farm supplies one- and two-pound containers for picking at no additional cost, with berries priced per pound. The availability of specific fruits varies seasonally. It’s recommended to call ahead or check the farm’s crop calendar online before planning a visit. Both locations are open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors can enjoy additional farm activities, making it a suitable destination for families.

Tanaka Farms Tanaka Farms in Irvine offers U-pick farm tours that include strawberry picking. Weekday admission for individuals aged three and up is $20, with an additional processing fee, while weekends and holidays are priced at $24 plus the fee. Military service members with valid identification receive free admission. Children aged two and under can enter at no charge. The tours last approximately 45 minutes to an hour. Visitors are encouraged to book in advance through the farm’s website to ensure availability.

Kenny’s Strawberry Farm Kenny’s Strawberry Farm in Fallbrook operates seasonally from late December to July, with U-pick sessions typically commencing in February or March. Admission is free; however, reservations are required and can be made online at no cost. The farm offers small buckets for $8 and large buckets for $20 for strawberry picking. Free parking is available on-site. Visitors can also participate in activities such as wildflower seed planting for an additional fee. Operating hours are Friday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Los Rios Rancho Los Rios Rancho, located in Oak Glen, offers apple picking during the season. Admission and parking are free, with no reservations required. Apples are priced between $3 to $6 per pound, depending on the variety. The orchard operates on a first-come, first-served basis, and payment is made at the end of the picking session.

Visitors can also enjoy activities in the fall, including pumpkin picking and cider pressing. It is recommended to consult the orchard’s official website for the most current information on operating hours and available activities.

These farms exemplify the diverse opportunities available in Southern California for those interested in picking their own fruits. Each offers a unique experience, with varying activities, pricing, and seasonal availability. Prospective visitors should verify details directly with the farms to ensure the most accurate and up-to-date information before planning their visits.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.