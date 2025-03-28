Monterey Bay Aquarium seeks local participants for social impact study

By Christina Holiday

MONTEREY, Calif. (KSBW) — The Monterey Bay Aquarium is seeking local adults to join its social impact study to better understand and communicate its social impact on the community.

Interested applicants can apply online on April 1. The application is in English and Spanish now through April 30. To be eligible, they need to be at least 18 years old, reside in Monterey County, and have email and Internet access.

Selected participants will get aquarium tickets and a $150 prepaid electronic credit card when they complete all the requirements.

The study works by giving participants tickets to visit the Aquarium three times between June and November of this year. They can bring up to five guests per visit.

After the three visits, participants will be asked to complete a 30-minute online survey. People who complete three visits within the allotted timeframe and the survey will receive a $150 prepaid electronic credit card.

The rest of the timeline for selected participants is as follows:

Applicant selection notifications: May 14 Participant consent form deadline: May 21 Paper tickets mailed to confirmed participants: May 30 Study opens for visits: June 1 to Nov. 30 Survey completion deadline: Dec. 15 Electronic credit card emailed: Dec. 31 The study is part of the Museum Social Impact in Practice (MSIIP), a three-year initiative led by the American Alliance of Museums to measure the social impact of museums across the country.

The Monterey Bay Aquarium is one of 40 institutions chosen for the study and among the six institutions representing California.

