Stuart police searching for woman who stole more than $700 worth of jackets from Dirty Hippie

By Malcolm Shields

STUART, Fla. (WPBF) — The Stuart Police Department is searching for a woman who stole clothes from a local store.

On Wednesday afternoon, Stuart Police Department officers were dispatched to the Dirty Hippie clothing store located at 43 S.W. Osceola Street.

According to the report, the manager of the store said an older White woman with white hair, wearing blue shoes, a blue top and jeans walked into the store at 1:44 p.m.

The movements of the suspect were captured on surveillance camera.

The suspect is seen walking to a jacket rack, grabbing the jackets, walking to the front of the store and placing two leather jackets into a bag and walking out of the store.

The store manager said the jackets are valued at $369 and $349 respectively totaling $718.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Stuart Police Department.

