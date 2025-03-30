Pickup truck strikes 2 protesters at Tesla dealership, police say

By Paul Burton

Click here for updates on this story

WATERTOWN, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A Tesla protest in Massachusetts turned tense and dangerous after a man said he was clipped by a car that drove by on Saturday.

It happened during the protest at the Tesla dealership on Pleasant Street in Watertown.

“He hit me with the mirror, you know the truck’s with the big side mirrors, but it hit me right on the arm. I chased after him to get the number and gave it to the police officers,” protester Frank Gerry said.

Gerry said he was standing on the sidewalk in front of the Tesla dealership, chanting with a group of protesters, when the black F-150 truck turned the corner close to the crowd. Police say that the driver of the pickup truck hit two people. Their injuries were not serious, and they refused medical treatment.

“He parked at the here where that car was [pointing towards the stoplight]. And then he just went right here [at his feet]. He was planning the whole time. It was intentional, and a deadly weapon is a car,” Gerry said.

There was a strong police presence during the protest. Police say no one else was injured or hit by the truck. Police say they did locate the truck a short time later and have spoken with the driver.

Protests against Tesla have been happening across the country.

A large crowd gathered in front of the Tesla dealership on Bolyston Street in Boston. It’s intended as a protest against President Trump and billionaire Elon Musk.

“To raise awareness about what Elon is doing with DOGE. And firing tens of thousands of federal workers, we also want people who own Teslas to sell their car if they can and sell their stock,” Protester Shua Sanchez said.

No other injuries were reported. Police are investigating the incident. They have identified the driver, and the incident remains under investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.