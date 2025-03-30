Woman seeks help after being shot

By Nadirah Sabir

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (WFOR) — A Fort Lauderdale Police Department public safety aide was approached by a woman suffering from a gunshot wound around 4:27 a.m., Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the 100 block of SW 3rd Avenue to provide medical care until fire rescue arrived.

The woman was taken to Broward Health Medical Center.

Police say their initial report indicates the woman knew the shooter. She was shot near NW 15th Avenue and NW 19th Street.

She is currently expected to survive her injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing

