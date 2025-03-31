Houston Style Magazine Celebrates 10 Delicious Years of Black Restaurant Week–Houston: A Culinary Movement Fueled by Flavor, Culture, and Community Empowerment

By Francis Page, Jr.

March 31, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — Cue the confetti and fire up the fryers—Black Restaurant Week–Houston is turning 10, and this is no ordinary anniversary. What began as a passionate idea cooked up right here in the Bayou City has simmered into a nationwide culinary revolution that has uplifted thousands of Black-owned food businesses from Houston to Harlem and beyond.

Launched in 2015 with the full-throttle support of Houston Style Magazine, Black Restaurant Week (BRW) was co-founded by visionary Warren Luckett and his powerhouse partners Falayn Ferrell and Derek Robinson. Their mission was—and remains—powerfully clear: increase economic mobility for Black culinary creatives by giving them the visibility, resources, and voice they deserve.

Fast forward to 2025: this grassroots movement has expanded into 17 major cities across North America, including Toronto, Los Angeles, Atlanta, NYC, and Washington, D.C. The results? Over 5,000 Black-owned culinary businesses supported and millions of dollars in economic impact—all powered by strategic marketing, digital storytelling, and good old-fashioned word-of-mouth. And guess what? Houston Style Magazine has proudly been there since Day One, amplifying these stories with the same soul and spice as the chefs themselves.

A Taste of Houston’s Culinary Icons

From Frenchy’s crispy perfection to the elevated dining of Davis St. at Hermann Park, and the soulful flavors of Café Abuja, Lucille’s, Ray’s BBQ Shack, and Reggae Hut, BRW-Houston has served up visibility and staying power for local legends and rising stars alike. These restaurants aren’t just part of the lineup—they’re part of the legacy.

During the dark days of the pandemic, when many small businesses faced closure, BRW’s promotional blitzes and discounted PR services became a lifeline. Their commitment to affordable access to marketing tools ensured that Black culinary entrepreneurs could not only survive but thrive.

The 2025 Campaign: Let’s Feast and Fuel the Future

Starting Friday, March 28 and running through Sunday, April 13, the 2025 BRW-Houston campaign is set to be the biggest yet. A two-week marketing extravaganza will include social media buzz, spotlight features, online visibility, and real-world engagement—all designed to get customers through the doors and plates onto the tables.

And here’s the beauty of it: participating is free or discounted, giving smaller businesses a shot at big-time exposure. It’s marketing equity in action.

Why It Still Matters—Now More Than Ever

In today’s climate, where DEI programs and corporate sponsorships are shrinking, supporting Black-owned businesses isn’t just trendy—it’s essential. BRW stands firm in its purpose: to ensure that culinary creators of color aren’t just included but celebrated and sustained.

As Warren Luckett says, “We’re not just building awareness—we’re building legacies.”

Looking Ahead with Gratitude

At Houston Style Magazine, we’re proud to have been part of this journey from the beginning, and we remain committed to using our platform to shine a light on the innovators, tastemakers, and dreamers behind the dishes. We welcome the opportunity to once again connect with Warren, Falayn, and Derek to explore the next delicious chapter of Black Restaurant Week.

Join the Celebration!

Readers, foodies, and culture lovers: mark your calendars and prepare your appetites. Support a Black-owned restaurant. Share their stories. Bring your friends. Tip generously. Whether it’s fine dining or food trucks, this is your chance to eat with purpose.

For a full list of participating restaurants, events, and updates, visit blackrestaurantweeks.com.

