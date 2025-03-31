Measles Alert: Houston Health Department Sounds the Alarm to Protect the City We Love

By Francis Page, Jr.

March 31, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston, we’ve got a problem — but we’ve also got the power to fix it.

The Houston Health Department (HHD) has launched an urgent investigation into potential measles exposures linked to Fort Bend County’s first confirmed case of the disease. Although this specific case is travel-related and not tied to the outbreak in West Texas, the warning sirens are blaring for Houston-area residents — and it’s time to pay attention.

“We’re not here to scare you,” said Dr. David Persse, City of Houston’s Chief Medical Officer, “but we are here to keep you safe.” And that means acting fast, staying informed, and most importantly — getting vaccinated.

🧬 Measles: The Ancient Enemy That’s Still Lurking

Measles is not just a childhood illness from the history books. It spreads through the air like wildfire — via coughing, sneezing, or even simply breathing in close quarters. In fact, measles is so contagious that 90% of unvaccinated people exposed will become infected. Now that’s a stat no one wants to go viral.

And while Houston’s multicultural magic brings the world to our doorstep, it also means travel-related illnesses can slip in unnoticed. This Fort Bend case is a reminder: health threats don’t stop at city lines — and neither should our vigilance.

💉 One Tiny Shot. A Giant Leap for Public Health.

The MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccine is a modern medical marvel, offering 97% protection with just two doses. Yet, vaccine hesitancy and misinformation continue to leave too many people — including kids, seniors, pregnant women, and those with compromised immune systems — dangerously vulnerable.

“Vaccination is the best way to protect yourself, your family and our community,” emphasized Dr. Persse. “We strongly encourage anyone who is not fully vaccinated to get their MMR shots as soon as possible.”

This isn’t just about personal health — it’s about community strength, equity, and collective responsibility.

🚨 What You Need to Know — Now

If you were notified of potential exposure and start feeling sick, call your doctor BEFORE heading to the clinic. This gives healthcare professionals a heads-up to prevent further spread.

Watch out for these symptoms:

High fever

Runny nose

Persistent cough

Red, watery eyes

The signature rash that usually starts on the face and spreads downward

Let’s be real: nobody wants a measles outbreak ruining Houston’s vibe. We’ve come too far — and overcome too much — to be sidelined by a disease that’s 100% preventable.

🛡️ Community Is Our Best Defense

This isn’t just a health advisory. It’s a call to action for Houstonians to protect one another — especially our most vulnerable.

💻 Need help checking your vaccination records or finding a place to get immunized? Visit HoustonHealth.org or call 832-393-4220. Don’t wait for a wake-up call in the form of a rash.

Let’s take care of each other — Houston-style: strong, smart, and together.

