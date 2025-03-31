Spotlight on Tomorrow’s Stars: The 2025 Tommy Tune Awards Light Up Houston’s Theatre Scene

By Francis Page, Jr.

Click here for updates on this story

March 31, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — 🎭✨ Cue the lights, raise the curtain, and let the magic unfold! Houston’s high school theatre scene is taking center stage once again as Theatre Under The Stars (TUTS) proudly announces the finalists for the much-anticipated 2025 Tommy Tune Awards. Celebrating talent, dedication, and the irreplaceable joy of live theatre, this iconic event is more than a ceremony—it’s a citywide standing ovation for the stars of tomorrow. Held annually at Houston’s esteemed Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, the Tommy Tune Awards are the Oscars of high school musical theatre, honoring excellence in everything from acting and directing to choreography and set design. On June 6, 2025, at 7 p.m., the red carpet will roll out, and Houston’s brightest young performers will dazzle an audience of family, friends, and fans—backed by a panel of 40+ industry professionals who reviewed 66 productions throughout the school year. 🎟️ Mark your calendars: Tickets go on sale April 21 at TUTS.org or at the TUTS Box Office at 800 Bagby.

🎶 More Than Just Musicals—It’s a Movement Named in honor of Houston’s own Tommy Tune, the legendary Broadway actor, choreographer, and director who boasts nine Tony Awards and a National Medal of Arts, the awards reflect his trailblazing legacy and passion for empowering youth through the arts. A proud graduate of Houston’s Lamar High School, Tune continues to inspire local students to dream big, sing louder, and take their bow with pride. Jacob Shideler, TUTS Director of Education, shared, “Each year, the talent, dedication, and passion these students bring to the stage continues to inspire us. This year is no exception. We can’t wait to celebrate their incredible achievements.”

🌟 The 2025 Finalists: Who’s Stealing the Show? In the Outstanding Musical category, a mix of powerhouse productions made the cut—from “Hadestown: Teen Edition” at Clear Springs High School to “Dreamgirls” at G.W. Carver Magnet High School, and even a hauntingly beautiful “Sweeney Todd” from Cypress Ranch. And when it comes to lead performances, the depth of talent is staggering. From Aniya Rojas as Dorothy in The Wiz at Yates High School to Lucius Watt as The Phantom in Phantom of the Opera at Kingwood, these students embody theatrical excellence in every note and nuance. For a complete list of nominees across all 18 categories, visit TUTS.org.

🎬 Future Storytellers Take the Stage But the Tommy Tune Awards don’t stop at the stage door. Meet the Student Reporters—an elite team of young journalists, filmmakers, and social media mavens covering red carpet moments and backstage buzz. This year, Annika Srivastava from Obra D. Tompkins High School and Camila Delgado from Jordan High School will give audiences a front-row pass to the energy and emotion behind the scenes. One standout reporter will even earn the ultimate backstage pass—to cover the 2025 Jimmy Awards® live from New York City on June 23, representing Houston and joining a national celebration of high school theatre excellence.

🎓 Scholarships, Spotlight, and Support Every year, the Tommy Tune Awards Program uplifts graduating seniors through college scholarships, helping aspiring artists take their next steps toward a career in the arts. Whether they’re bound for Broadway or headed to Hollywood, TUTS helps ensure Houston’s creative voices are nurtured, funded, and heard. Thanks to presenting sponsor H-E-B, the celebration extends beyond applause—it invests in our students’ futures and ensures that Houston’s performing arts community remains one of the most dynamic in the country.

Why It Matters The Tommy Tune Awards are more than glittering trophies—they’re a cultural cornerstone for Houston. They unite schools, energize communities, and instill lifelong confidence in young performers. It’s where the next Broadway star might be discovered—or where a student simply finds their voice. So whether you’re a theatre kid at heart or simply love seeing young people thrive, this year’s show promises inspiration, innovation, and ovation after ovation. 💃🎤🎭 Because when Houston’s youth take the stage, they don’t just perform—they soar.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Jo-Carolyn Goodeeditorial@stylemagazine.com7133205611