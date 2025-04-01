Iowa police officer revives guinea pigs with CPR

By KCCI Staff

Click here for updates on this story

URBANDALE, Iowa (KCCI) — An Urbandale police officer is being called a hero for rescuing animals from a house fire over the weekend.

In a photo posted to social media, Officer Chase Breeser is holding up one of two guinea pigs he gave CPR to after firefighters brought their cage out of a burning home on Saturday. Neither one of the pets were breathing before his life-saving efforts, but he was able to revive them both.

The Urbandale Police Department posted the following on Facebook:

“Saturday, we witnessed an extraordinary act of kindness and dedication that truly shows the heart of our first responders. Officer Chase Breeser went above and beyond during a structure fire call, where two guinea pigs were trapped inside. As the firefighters worked to bring out the cage, Officer Breeser and one of the firefighters didn’t hesitate—they jumped in and started giving CPR and rescue breaths to the guinea pigs. After a tense few moments, their efforts paid off, and both little furballs started breathing again! This incredible teamwork and compassion saved two lives that might have otherwise been lost. Big shoutout to Officer Breeser, the firefighters, and everyone involved for showing that heroism comes in all shapes and sizes.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.