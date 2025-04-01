Last typewriter repair shop in Massachusetts closes as popularity explodes

By Mike Sullivan

ARLINGTON, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Cambridge Typewriter in Arlington, the last typewriter repair shop in Massachusetts, has closed its doors. Owner Tom Furrier is calling it a career after 45 years, and his end comes at a time when typewriters are exploding in popularity.

“It’s more popular than it’s been in the last 25 years. I am getting out on top. People think I am crazy because this is the busiest I have ever been,” said Furrier, who turns 70-years-old next month. “Half my business is younger people between 10 and 30.”

He says the boom began in 2002, and that people fall in love with sensory feedback that isn’t present in a computer.

Why typewriters are popular “The sound, and the rhythm, and the vibration, and the smell just resonates with their brain,” said Furrier. “Young people miss the whole analog thing that their parents grew up with.”

Furrier believes people write better with a typewriter because the keys slow down typing to the speed that the brain can think.

“They can type with no distractions. You can’t multitask on a typewriter,” said Furrier.

Over the course of the next few weeks, he will begin to complete his final repairs and get those devices back to their owners. After he is done, he is heading to Ireland for a much-needed vacation.

“It’s just me, that’s it” He says his departure from the industry will leave no more typewriter repair shops in the state.

“It’s just me, that’s it. That’s why my customers are so upset. There is nobody here,” said Furrier. “My last time out the door, I can’t even imagine how emotional that is going to be.”

