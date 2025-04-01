Restaurant customer raises money for 81-year-old waitress who can’t afford to retire

By Marcie Cipriani

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — While dining with her son at Eat’n Park in Ross Township, Tami Konzier overheard their 81-year-old waitress, Betty, telling another customer that she couldn’t afford to retire.

Moved by Betty’s struggles, living on just $910 a month from Social Security and working despite mobility challenges, Konzier decided to help.

“My grandma was in her 80s. I just couldn’t imagine her having to still have to work and provide,” Konzier said.

She posted a TikTok about Betty, which went viral, sparking an outpouring of support. By the following day, donations soared to more than $150,000 on GoFundMe, with additional contributions pouring in through Venmo.

“I didn’t expect it to blow up,” said Konzier, overwhelmed by the community’s generosity.

Konzier said while she and her 10-year-old son, Leo, were focused on helping Betty, their waitress was offering them advice.

“Enjoy your life because it goes fast. Yeah, that’s what she said. I, of course, was surprised. And like, that makes you want to cry even more,” Konzier said.

“I’m so happy for her,” Konzier said. “I just think it’s great that people have compassion for her, and it’s reached so many people and so many people have donated. I feel great for her.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for Eat’n Park said they are “thrilled to see the outpouring of support” and that Betty creates smiles every day for customers and team members.

