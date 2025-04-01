‘They killed my baby’: 911 calls reveal father’s distress after finding 3-year-old daughter stabbed to death

By Jhovani Carrillo

Click here for updates on this story

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13 has obtained the distressing 911 calls that capture the heartbreaking moment a father discovers his three-year-old daughter fatally stabbed.

The tragic crime happened Wednesday, March 26, at an apartment complex near Flamingo and Eastern.

According to LVMPD, around 3:36 a.m., police received a 911 call from Jeremy Ross, who could be heard yelling at someone in the background saying, “You murdered my baby.”

When officers arrived, Ross said his daughter Journei was being babysat by his roommate, whom he identified as 41-year-old Marketta Lucresha Phillips, while he was at work.

He said when he came home, he found Phillips with blood on her hands and Journei unresponsive in the bedroom, bleeding. Ross added he found Phillips sitting on the kitchen floor, surrounded by knives with a cut on her hand.

Despite Ross performing CPR on her and officers taking over life-saving measures before medical personnel took her to Sunrise Hospital, Journei ultimately succumbed to her injuries and died from multiple stab wounds.

The following is part of the 911 call he made.

Caller: [screams]

Operator: “9-1-1 emergency–“

Caller: “What happened?”

Operator: “1-5-1-5-8. Do you need police, fire or medical?

Caller: “What the f***”

Operator: “Hello, do you need police, fire or medical? “

Caller: “I need medical, I need police, I need—”

Caller: “[inaudible] they killed my baby. No”

The call ends and the operator appears to call the man back.

Caller: “Man, what the f***…. What did you do? No.”

Caller: “What the f*** did you?”

Operator: “Ok, repeat the address for verification…. Sir—”

Caller: “Why you, you killed my baby.”

Operator: “Sir, I need you to pay attention, OK?”

Caller: “[inaudible] What the f*** did you do to my child… what did you do to my child!”

Operator: “Sir, what is the number you are calling from?”

Caller: “[inaudible] my child is 3 years old. What the f*** is you doing?”

Operator: “Sir, I need you to tell me what happened.”

Caller: “Oh, my baby is not breathing. My baby’s blood is all over the g**d*** bed! What the f*** did you do?”

Operator: “If there’s a defibrillator available, send someone to get it now.”

Caller: ” I need it. ASAP, ASAP.”

Operator: “They’re on the way to you right now, OK.”

Caller: “Oh, my f****** God! What the f*** you do.”

Operator: “Ok, sir–“

Caller: “No, no, where the f*** you going? [inaudible] you to get back here. No, my baby’s three. Man, what the f***. “

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.