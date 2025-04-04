‘Disgusting, excruciating’: Woman who survived human trafficking in Milwaukee speaks out

By Andie Bernhardt

LAKE MILLS, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Human trafficking continues to be a major issue across the country. Thursday night, a woman who was trafficked in Milwaukee shared her story hoping to spread awareness and prevent more people in the area from being trafficked.

“I probably was one of those people who thought it would never happen to me or didn’t acknowledge it,” said Amber.

Four years ago, Amber says she experienced what turned into her worst nightmare. In 2021, she was trafficked in Milwaukee, saying she was unable to escape for around five months. Now years later, she says she’s still trying to recover from the trauma.

“Disgusting, excruciating,” said Amber. “I think just like learning myself again and dealing with a lot of PTSD, the social anxiety, triggers… just to be a normal person again or attempt to be a normal person again is challenging.”

Amber says her traffickers would abuse, threaten and manipulate her, causing her to live in a constant state of fear.

“You have to be aware of your surroundings,” said Amber. “It’s hard when you get vulnerable situations, family, financially, economically, everything.”

Thursday, she shared her story with residents in Lake Mills at St. Paul’s Church, shedding light on the signs of human trafficking. Other organizations also stepped in with resources, saying Wisconsin is at risk.

“Wisconsin is one of the largest states that’s involved in trafficking because of the tourism that you guys have here,” said Richard Frazer with Truckers Against Trafficking. “All this tourism that you have draws in workers from other countries who might have a boyfriend here, or a girlfriend here, and next thing they are being trafficked.”

Officer Jessica Johnson with the Lake Mills Police Department says awareness is essential because trafficking can happen to anyone, anywhere.

“We always hear about it,” said Officer Johnson. “Especially because we are on the interstate and there’s just so much traffic just going in and out and kids hanging out at McDonalds or Culvers, which is right up there.”

Officer Johnson says trafficking can start with a smart phone and social media, making children and teens vulnerable.

“I think kids just like ‘oh, this person is a friend of a friend of a friend, I’m going to start talking to them’ and then it’s somebody you don’t know,” said Officer Johnson. “There are people posing all the time as teenagers, when in fact they are not.”

She says being aware at rest stops, cautious on social media and being there for someone to talk to can all make a difference in the fight against human trafficking.

