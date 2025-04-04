Farm owner discusses potential tariff effects on grass-fed industry

By Marc Liverman

FAIRVIEW, North Carolina (WLOS) — If you think you’re already paying too much for burgers, beef or bacon, you might not be too happy to hear that prices could keep rising.

Some experts say the increases could come because of the new reciprocal tariffs put in place by President Donald Trump this week.

But even before impacting the consumer, could the tariffs have a lot of impact on local beef cattle and pork farmers?

On Thursday, April 3, News 13 spoke with Jamie Ager, owner of Hickory Nut Gap Farm, about how these changes could impact the grass-fed beef and pork industry.

Ager says tariffs could have both positive and negative outcomes for farmers like him.

“With tariffs, we could see those prices go up which could actually help the domestic grass-fed beef industry,” Ager said. But at the same time, he said if his vendors or customers suffer, he does too.

“Buying stuff cheap from a vendor and then they suffer or overcharging customers and then they suffer is not long-term good business,” Ager said.

The bottom line though is in an industry constantly faced with turbulence and unpredictability, the Fairview farm owner believes farmers like him still just have to wait and see.

“I’m confident we’ll figure it out. I think farmers are creative, they’re entrepreneurial and conditions exist, and we’ll figure out how to move forward,” Ager said.

According to the most recent Census data, last year, the U.S. imported more than $11 billion worth of beef.

