First safe outdoor space for homeless opens in International District

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — After months of planning and years of citywide debate, officials on Wednesday cut the ribbon on the city’s first city-sanctioned homeless encampment — a small, structured “safe outdoor space” behind New Creation Church in the International District.

The new site, located near Zuni and Wyoming, is designed to house up to 10 residents at a time. Officials hope it can serve as a model for a more effective and humane approach to tackling homelessness in Albuquerque.

“This is about building a new model — not one big shelter for 100 people, but 100 smaller shelters for 10 people each,” Mayor Tim Keller said during the ribbon-cutting ceremony. “We can do that, Albuquerque.”

A New Approach After Past Failures The project follows past failed attempts to manage homelessness through large-scale encampments, including the controversial Coronado Park site, which was shut down in 2022 after becoming a hub of criminal activity and health hazards.

City leaders and church organizers say the smaller model is more manageable and more compassionate.

Inside each tent, residents receive essential supplies, including a wool blanket, sleeping bag, and secure storage for important documents. There’s also access to showers, restrooms, and each individual is assigned a community support worker.

“We’re providing dignity and safety in a way that works for this neighborhood,” said Pastor Jesse Harden of New Creation Church, who has spearheaded the effort. “It’s small, it’s tucked away, and we’ve had a lot of positive feedback from the community.”

Strict Vetting and Support Services To ensure the safety of both residents and surrounding neighbors, applicants go through a thorough vetting process.

“They have to pass a background check that filters out violent felonies and sex offenders,” Harden said. “Then there’s an interview process before they’re welcomed in.”

The site aims not just to provide shelter, but to help people transition off the streets. Christopher, a longtime unhoused resident in Albuquerque, expressed cautious optimism.

“It’s about time something constructive happened,” he said. “I think this is a good thing — a start. But you still have to be careful. Some people on the street prey on others.”

Another man, Jonathan, echoed the sentiment.

“It’ll be a good step. I just have to keep pushing myself, stay positive, and this might help,” he said.

A Call to Action for Faith Communities New Creation Church and city officials are calling on other faith-based organizations to follow suit and open their own safe outdoor spaces using a similar model.

“Our goal is to expand this effort citywide,” Keller said. “We hope other churches and organizations see this and step up.”

The safe outdoor space in the International District may be modest in size, but organizers say it represents a big shift in how Albuquerque approaches one of its most pressing social issues — with compassion, structure, and a sense of shared responsibility.

