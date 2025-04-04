‘I think we were conned’: More pet owners come forward, concerned they received wrong cremains

By Kim Dacey

Click here for updates on this story

BALTIMORE (WBAL) — Baltimore County officials confirmed Thursday that they are looking into a pet crematory business.

It comes after animal control found a number of their client’s pets dumped on the side of a road.

11 News Investigates has received multiple calls and emails from pet owners who used the service and are now concerned about their pet’s cremains.

Loving Care Pet Funerals does not appear to have an office at the location listed on its website, and 11 News Investigates was unable to locate the company in the state business database.

However, the owner provided his crematory certificate and an EIN number. He said he is a victim in all of this, too.

Nikki Pickens and her husband called Loving Care Pet Funerals in Catonsville after their cat, Norbie, passed away in February.

“He was the sweetest cat on the face of the earth. He was the kindest little guy to everybody,” Pickens told 11 News Investigates.

When the owner of Loving Care returned the cremains, Pickens noticed they looked different than those of their other pets but shrugged it off.

Earlier this week, she saw 11 News’ reports about the remains of five dogs, a cat and a bunny found on the side of the road — pets who were supposed to be cremated by Loving Care.

Her cat was not found by the road, but she started calling around.

“We spoke with the owner of Charm City Crematory in Baltimore and she stated that she has been in this business for 20 years, and she is 99.9% sure, just seeing pictures, that these are not cremains. She said it almost looks like Himalayan salt, beach salt to her,” Pickens said.

Pickens then called the owner of Loving Care who denied any wrongdoing and said he outsources the cremations. He told 11 News Investigates the same thing.

The owner said on Thursday that any false ashes are the fault of the crematory and that he’s taking legal action against them.

He declined to name the crematory to 11 News Investigates because of pending litigation.

It leaves the Pickens family in limbo. While they don’t have definitive proof, they are convinced their Norbie is not in the urn they were given.

“I think we were conned. I think we were scammed, and it’s devastating because we had this pet for a long time and now we have no idea where he is,” Pickens said.

Three of the seven pets found on the side of the road are still unidentified at animal control.

Meanwhile, if you used Loving Care and are concerned, you can call animal control during regular business hours.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.