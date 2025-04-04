‘If they can do it, I can do it’: 97-year-old Gene Wagner never misses a shift

By Mike Curkov

OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Gene Wagner turns 98 next month. Born in 1927. And he still takes the ice twice a week at the Ozaukee Ice Center. On Tuesdays and Fridays, Wagner and the rest of the ‘Bald Eagles Hockey Club’ drop the puck.

“For everybody that skates with us.” said Bald Eagles co-president, Mike Isme. “He sets a goal, a bar, that we hope we’re above ground at that point and can still move and do things like he’s doing.”

“He’s very kind,” said the only female ‘Bald Eagle,’ Debbie Donovan. “He’s also kind of tough. If he doesn’t like that you took the puck from him, he might give you a little chop with his stick.”

The Bald Eagles are a 55-and-over, non-competitive, non-checking hockey club. Gene started it in his younger days…when he was 72.

“Ever since that time, we’ve had enough players show up for a hockey game. That’s what I wanted.” said Gene.

CBS 58 Morning News anchor Mike Curkov first met Gene back in 2018. He was celebrating his 91st birthday with 5 goals on the ice, then 18 holes of golf.

Since then: the coronavirus pandemic, two mini-strokes, a loss of confidence on the ice, and a new linemate that led him through it all.

“Debbie [Donovan] came along,” said Gene, pointing her out. “She helped me a lot and I’m very thankful for that. She was there right alongside of me. Kind of held me up and away we went.”

“I think he’s an inspiration for the rest of us. He certainly is for me.” said Donovan.

“Gotta respect him for being on there.” agreed Isme. “The fact that he’s 97 and still plays hockey is one. But he doesn’t just play. He’s actually pretty good.”

But it’s Gene who says, he’s inspired by them.

“A lot of them are in the 70s,” Gene said. “I mean that’s not easy to play hockey when you’re in your 70s. So, I figure, if they can do it, I can do it.”

Gene’s life advice? Never miss a shift.

“I’ve been active so just stay active. Don’t beat yourself working all the time.” he said. “Get out of the house. Take a walk. That should work.”

