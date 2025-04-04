King City Sergeant remembered by friends, family across Monterey County

By Jose Romo

Click here for updates on this story

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) — Law enforcement officers, family members, and loved ones gathered to say a final goodbye to Sergeant Ryan Kennedy, who tragically passed away unexpectedly while on duty.

The solemn occasion brought together a wide-reaching network of support from the local and regional law enforcement community, as well as from residents who mourn the loss of the dedicated officer.

Randy Hopkins, Chief of Police in Marina, expressed the significance of the outpouring of support for Sergeant Kennedy’s family.

“It was an unfortunate and timely event, but it’s great to see that the community surrounded the family with love, coming together. This is our opportunity to show the camaraderie and how much he truly meant, not only to his family but also to the extended family — the profession, the community,” said Hopkins.

Sergeant Kennedy, who joined the King City Police Department in 2014, was promoted to Police Sergeant in January 2020. His loss has reverberated deeply throughout the department and beyond.

Chief Hopkins acknowledged the incredible show of solidarity from various law enforcement agencies, saying, “There’s a plethora of agencies that are out here from Soledad to Monterey. There are so many, I can’t even count them. But it’s a good outpouring of support.”

Sergeant Kennedy is survived by his wife and parents. His colleagues remember him as a devoted public servant who made a lasting impression on everyone he encountered.

Chief Hopkins emphasized the nature of law enforcement as a calling, stating, “When we get into this profession, it’s generally a calling of service. The sergeant, everyone that spoke highly of him, always indicated that he had a life of service and that he made an impression upon them. That’s truly indicative of why we get into this profession.”

The death of Sergeant Kennedy is a profound loss for the entire King City community. As Chief Hopkins poignantly stated, “It hurts us all as a community, as a profession. But again, we’re here to show our respects and let him, his family know, and the community know that we stand with them.”

In memory of Sergeant Ryan Kennedy, King City will host a community vigil on Wednesday, April 9, starting at 5:30 PM at City Hall.

Residents are invited to join in honoring his life and service. In addition to the vigil, the city encourages community members to share their thoughts and prayers through written messages, which will be collected and shared with Sergeant Kennedy’s family.

The loss of Sergeant Kennedy is felt deeply across the community, but the support shown by law enforcement and residents alike stands as a testament to the enduring spirit of camaraderie and compassion in times of tragedy.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.