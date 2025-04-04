Rio Rancho JV Baseball team suspended after athletes urinate in opponent’s water jug

By Nick Catlin

RIO RANCHO, New Mexico (KOAT) — The season for the Rio Rancho High School junior varsity baseball team is suspended as a police investigation is ongoing.

A spokesperson for Rio Rancho Public Schools said the team is suspended until the investigation is complete.

This comes after Albuquerque Public Schools released a letter to La Cueva High School families on rumors of a Rio Rancho student urinating in a water jug that was used.

The Rio Rancho Police Department launched an investigation into the incident. It said charges will be forwarded to juvenile probation and parole.

APS also said the student admitted to the act in its letter and the school district is cooperating with the investigation.

