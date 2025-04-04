Successful triple organ transplant performed on Long Island for the first time

By Jennifer McLogan

LONG ISLAND, New York (WCBS) — Fewer than 80 triple organ transplants have been attempted in the United States, and for the first time, the rare procedure was successfully performed on Long Island.

A beloved husband now has a new heart, liver and kidney.

“Miracles exist” Sergio Arias Cestoni, 47, had to stop working at his Long Island factory when his three organs began failing.

He spent months at Northwell hospitals, waiting, hoping and praying.

“Get two, it was hard. Get three, it’s gonna be worse. But it happened. Miracles exist,” Cestoni said.

The triple match came from a single unidentified donor.

“To have all three be a match for him is indeed a miracle,” said Dr. Nabil Dagher, with the Northwell Health Transplant Institute.

It took rotating teams of medical experts to complete the 14-hour surgery.

“It’s definitely not another day in the office, not a regular day,” Dr. Ahmed Fahmy said. “Moments like this are very rewarding to the team.”

“It was really a highlight of my career to be a part of this operation,” anesthesiologist Dr. Donnie Isseroff said.

“I feel so proud to get all these organs” Since the successful procedure, Cestoni has had to stick to a regiment of dozens of daily pills, but that will be scaled back as there has been no organ rejection.

“I can feel my heart now beating more strong,” Cestoni said. “I feel excellent, very different.”

Cestoni says when he first started the transplant process in November, he could only walk a couple of blocks. Now, he walks 30 minutes a day.

He hopes to resume college courses.

“College, my life with my wife, with my parents, brothers, my community,” he said.

Cestoni only dreamed this day would come.

“I feel so proud to get all these organs and try to honor my donor,” Cestoni said.

