Video: Two endangered lemurs born at Naples Zoo, joining growing family on exhibit

By Derrick Shaw

NAPLES, Florida (WBBH) — The Naples Zoo welcomed two endangered ring-tailed lemurs last week, the latest addition to a growing troop of the rare primates, born as part of a program to preserve the species.

The twins were born on March 25, to PJ and Julien, a breeding pair matched through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan.The program helps ensure a healthy, genetically diverse population of animals threatened with extinction.

Ring-tailed lemurs are classified as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Native to southern Madagascar, they face threats from deforestation and habitat loss. In the past 30 years, their numbers have dropped by more than half.

The zoo reported that PJ is once again proving to be a devoted mother, closely caring for the new babies. Their older sibling, Velo, born last year, is also adapting to his new role as a big brother.

Guests can see the lemur family aboard the zoo’s Primate Expedition Cruise. A gender reveal is scheduled for next week, with updates planned on the zoo’s social media platforms.

