New Jersey Forest Fire Service crews battle wildfire in Vineland

    VINELAND, New Jersey (KYW) — Firefighters are working to extinguish a wildfire still burning in Vineland, New Jersey on Saturday.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service said the wildfire burning in the Peaslee Wildlife Management Area in Cumberland County was spotted by the Belleplain Fire Tower just before 12:30 p.m. Friday. As of 10 a.m. Saturday, the fire has burned 1,000 acres and is 50% contained.

Union Road is closed between Route 49 and Mays Landing Road, and Bennett’s Mill Road is closed between Union Road and Manumuskin River. According to the NJFFS, no structures are currently threatened by the wildfire’s blaze.

Chopper 3 was over the Peaslee Wildlife Management Area Friday afternoon, where thick clouds of smoke billowed and flames continued to build.

NJFFS officials said fire engines, bulldozers and ground crews are all working on the firefight.

The NJFFS also has a helicopter capable of dropping 300 gallons of water, as well as a contact air tanker, which can drop 600 gallons of water, that have been deployed to battle the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

