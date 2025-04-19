Police help teen with special promposal

By Christa Swanson

Colorado (KCNC) — A teenage boy in Northern Colorado got help from police to pull off a special proposal.

After he contacted the Loveland Police Department to ask for a prom favor, Officer Hurst reached out to him. She received his family’s approval and contacted the girl’s family, making arrangements to surprise her.

Friday night, Officer Hurst and Officer MacArthur arrived at the girl’s house with their lights on. The department said the officers gave a small chirp of the siren and walked up with smiles on to not scare anyone.

They asked the girl if she could walk outside for a quick question, where the boy was waiting with a sign saying, “I know I’m not a cop, but will you be my ticket to prom???”

“He presented his sign, and she was so excited, saying yes,” said the department. “It was truly a representation of what being an officer really entails: positive impacts and community engagement. The families were appreciative, as were the two teenagers as well.”

