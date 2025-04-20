Freddie Gray’s family marks 10 years since his death, calls for continued progress



By Kaicey Baylor

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Saturday marked 10 years since the death of Freddie Gray, the man who died a week after sustaining injuries in police custody back in 2015.

In his honor, several people gathered under a mural dedicated to Gray on N Mount Street Saturday morning in West Baltimore.

Fredricka, Gray’s twin sister, was in attendance. She placed down a wreath in honor of Gray’s life.

“It’s still justice for Freddie Gray,” she said.

Fredricka had a few remarks at the memorial event for her brother, including a thank you to the community for years of support in the fight for justice.

She stood beside Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and the Gray’s family attorney, recalling the tragedy.

“We’re glad to be here, but we want more for this city,” Bill Murphy, the Gray’s family attorney, said.

Murphy reflected on how things have changed since Gray’s death. Murphy even recounted the dreams he and many others have for the city.

“Better housing, better food, better healthcare, maintaining what we have and getting more,” he stated.

Police-involved shootings down 67%

Mayor Brandon Scott says over the last ten years, there’s been significant progress since Baltimore’s uprising.

“In 2016, the year after Freddie’s death, we had 12 police-involved shootings,” he said. “Last year, we had four. Just for a little bit of historical context, in 2007, there were 33.”

Following Gray’s death, the police department was placed under a consent decree. Earlier this week, a federal judge released the department from two sections of that decree, saying BPD was now in compliance.

“Use of force incidents have been cut in half. Police involved shootings are down 67%,” Mayor Scott said.

During Saturday’s event, Mayor Scott noted the progress being made.

“We are not the perfect Baltimore that we all want to be, and with that said, we’ve double-downed on wanting to be after 2015 and the unrest that followed Freddie’s death,” Scott said. “Yes, we are better, and we will continue to get better each and every day.”

