‘He didn’t deserve this’: Milwaukee family speaks out after deadly triple shooting

By Andie Bernhardt

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — A Milwaukee family is calling for action, asking their community to put guns down and stop the violence.

“It’s hard,” said Pauline Harrington, Maurice Williams’s sister. “I’ve never lost a sibling.”

Harrington says her brother, Maurice Williams was shot and killed at Gold Diggers Gentlemen’s Club Thursday night.

“He was very caring, loving, respectful, everybody loved him,” said Harrington. “He just never hurt nobody for this to happen. He didn’t deserve this.”

Harrington says William worked at Gold Diggers Gentlemen’s Club as a security guard for six years, which is where dozens gathered Saturday holding a vigil his honor.

“My son died doing what he loved, and he died protecting what he loved,” said Yvette Wright, Maurice Williams’s mother. “He loved this place called Gold Diggers.”

Milwaukee police say Thursday night two people were killed and another was injured near Gold Diggers. Carvell Brooks, Williams’s brother, says he was devastated when he arrived at the scene and found his brother shot.

“It was sad,” said Brooks. “I actually came, and he still had a pulse when I arrived. I was looking for everything to be okay, but it wasn’t,”

As father of seven and a grandchild on the way, his family says he loved working with kids, and his biggest passion was coaching youth football.

“Coaching, biggest passion,” said Brooks. “His energy that he brought to the community, to the kids made a big difference, so we are going to miss that.”

His family and friends came together to grieve and demand justice for the man they called their “Big Hurk”

“Put them guns down,” said Harrington. “Everything is not worth your life, or your freedom, or all this commotion that’s going on. It’s not worth it.”

Making sure Williams will never be forgotten and will always be loved.

“We are going to make sure everybody remembers him every day,” said Brooks. “We are going to do stuff every day to make sure he is remembered.”

MPD says another 37-year-old died in the shooting, and another was injured, but their identities have not been revealed yet. CBS 58 News reached out to MPD to learn more on what lead up to the shooting and for an update on the investigation and are waiting to hear back.

