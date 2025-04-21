California launches campaign to boost Canadian tourism

By Sirisha Dinavahi

Click here for updates on this story

4/18/25 (LAPost.com) — California officials announced a new international tourism campaign to reverse declining visitation from Canada, highlighting the state’s attractions and welcoming atmosphere in contrast to what they describe as harmful federal policies.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and Visit California unveiled the initiative to strengthen tourism ties between California and Canada after recent data showed Canadian tourism to the state dropped 12% in February compared to the previous year, the first such decrease since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Sure, you-know-who is trying to stir things up back in D.C., but don’t let that ruin your beach plans,” Newsom said. “California is the ultimate playground — over 2,000 miles from Washington and a world away in mindset, from our iconic beaches and national parks to world-class wine, food, and outdoor adventure — there is something here for everyone. Canada, come experience our California Love.”

The campaign extends Visit California’s annual $5.2 million marketing investment in Canada. Officials emphasized that no tax dollars would fund the initiative, as Visit California operates as a nonprofit corporation supported by private travel, tourism, and hospitality businesses.

“California is committed to rolling out the red carpet for our Canadian visitors whenever you’re ready to visit,” Caroline Beteta, president and CEO of Visit California, said. “California and Canada share so much in common. Our inclusive values, love of natural beauty, and passion for innovation bind us, and we look forward to welcoming you back with the same community spirit you’ve always shown us.”

California tourism officials pointed to policies enacted by President Donald Trump as the primary cause of the decline in Canadian visitors. Last year, 1.8 million Canadians traveled to California, spending $3.72 billion in the state.

The new campaign promotes California as “the ultimate playground” and positions the state as distinctly separate from Washington, D.C., geographically and culturally. Marketing materials emphasize “all dreams are welcome in California” and highlight the state’s diverse landscapes and activities.

As California works to deepen its international ties, this tourism effort plays a key role. Newsom recently met with British Columbia Premier David Eby to discuss expanding relationships with Canada and address shared priorities – including the lumber industry, national transportation corridors, and expediting major projects and affordable housing.

California maintains its position as the nation’s top tourism destination, with travelers spending more than $150 billion in the state in 2023, generating $12.7 billion in state and local tax revenue. The tourism and hospitality sectors employ nearly 1.2 million California workers.

The tourism campaign also notes that Canada is a top travel destination for California’s 40 million residents, describing it as a place that attracts “intrepid spirits to its friendly urban playgrounds, wide expanses of nature, and legendary outdoor sports locations.”

For more information about California travel options for Canadian visitors, the campaign directs interested travelers to VisitCalifornia.com.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.