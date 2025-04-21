Florida State University resuming classes after mass shooting; students express concerns

By Allison Petro

TALLAHASSEE, Florida (WESH) — Classes and regular operations at Florida State University are set to resume on Monday. However, students have voiced concerns following a recent mass shooting on campus.

On Thursday, a 20-year-old student opened fire on campus, killing two men and injuring six other victims.

Campus operations were immediately canceled through Friday. But FSU President Richard McCullough announced they will resume on Monday.

“I know it won’t feel like a normal week,” FSU President Richard McCullough wrote in a statement. “It’s the last one before finals, and many of you are still processing what happened.”

Some students believe it’s just too soon.

“I think it’s almost like a slap in the face,” one student said.

FSU is just a few weeks away from finals and the graduation ceremony, which is in early May, likely contributing to the university’s decision.

“I don’t feel safe right now being on campus. I don’t know where, how we’re gonna do it, but you know, there’s a reason that Florida State is unconquered. We’re stronger together. We will always move forward, whatever that looks like,” another student said.

Although classes are officially resuming Monday, McCullough said he does not expect all students to be back in the classroom.

McCullough posted on X that remote classes will be available where it makes sense. For classes that can’t go remote, like labs, professors are supposed to release alternative options to students by tonight.

The two men killed in the shooting were identified as:

McCullough said those who don’t feel ready to to return to class right now will not be penalized. The university has waived all mandatory attendance policies that affect students’ grades.

“Students who feel they cannot complete a course at this time will have the option to request an incomplete grade,” McCullough wrote.

The university is also opening several mental health services for students and staff.

