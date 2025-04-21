Wendy’s raising money to support Ohio woman who lost friend and home after tree collapse

By Bob Jones

BARBERTON, Ohio (WEWS) — Makenzie Swesey has been dealing with devastation and destruction since Tuesday, when a tree fell on her home in Barberton and took the life of her close friend and roommate, Noah Hall.

I lost my friend,” Swesey said. “It’s devastating. It’s an accident. It’s tragic.”

Swesey had left the duplex to help friends about an hour before the 80-foot-tall tree came down on a windy morning.

The tree crashed into a bedroom, killing Hall as he slept.

Swesey said on a normal day, she would have been home at that time, leaving her to wonder what could have happened to her.

“I’m alive. That’s the best outcome I could get,” she said.

Still, her life remains in flux following the tragedy. Swesey was only able to grab a small amount of clothing and toiletries from the crushed house.

The American Red Cross put her up for a few days. She’s staying with a friend now.

“My next step is finding a new apartment,” she said.

A GoFundMe page set up by a relative is assisting Swesey.

She’s also grateful to her employer, Wendy’s in Norton, which is collecting money for Swesey and planning another fundraiser for her.

Hall also worked at Wendy’s.

“We’re kind of like a family here and he was here on one night and the next day all of this happens,” said Alysha Shabasky, a shift supervisor at the fast food restaurant.

Shabasky said the money will help Swesey pay for necessities and a new place to live.

“A lot of people have been very generous. Even if it’s like a couple of dollars, it’s just good to see people helping other people in the community,” Shabasky said.

Swesey has been touched by the generosity of Wendy’s employees and customers.

“I’ve never worked with a company that has cared about their employees as much as my friends and family at Wendy’s,” she said.

A balloon launch and prayer vigil to honor Hall is planned at the Wendy’s in Norton at 7 p.m. Friday.

