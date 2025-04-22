California homeless shelter may lose funding over $1 decision by city

By Nina Burns

TURLOCK, California (KOVR) — Arguments are escalating between Turlock city leaders and the directors of the homeless shelter, We Care, after the city council voted no to writing a letter of support and allocating $1 so that the shelter would be eligible to receive a state grant worth more than $260,000.

The city is calling on the county to provide assistance.

“We know the county has money to help other areas, not put a gun to our head and say we have to support this,” Turlock Mayor Amy Bublak said. “Well, no. You do it.”

Stanislaus County Board Supervisor Vito Chiesa says the argument is over a 24-hour restroom requested by Mayor Bublak.

“The county is always willing to sit and listen and see if we can find funding,” Chiesa said.

As the county considered the request, Mayor Bublak then asked We Care to use some of their grant toward the restroom. But We Care staff member Corey Mai says that money is needed for operational costs, instead offering up her own bathroom.

“They agreed I can let them use my office bathroom,” Mai said.

We Care currently houses 49 men and provides other services like meals and laundry.

In a statement to CBS13, Mai said:

“Not receiving this funding could shut down our shelter. Receiving this grant is contingent on us receiving a letter of support from the City of Turlock.”

And the clock is ticking, with an April 28 deadline.

“So if the city chooses not to have a special meeting and take it back up… then it would mean the award would go to the other three awardees,” Chiesa said.

Mai said that We Care agreed to provide a temporary bathroom for six months during the hours the shelter is closed. They’re waiting to hear from the city but are hopeful to reach an agreement before that deadline.

