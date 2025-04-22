College Smart, Community Strong – Houston Community College Champions Economic Mobility During National Community College Month

By Francis Page, Jr.

April 21, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — HOUSTON, TX – April 2025 – In a world where rising tuition can derail even the most ambitious dreams, Houston Community College (HCC) stands tall—proving that the path to prosperity doesn’t have to begin in deep debt. As the nation celebrates Community College Month, HCC, one of the largest singly accredited open-admission community colleges in the U.S., is taking center stage to remind Houstonians: greatness often begins right here at home.

“Economic inequality is a defining quality of our time—but it doesn’t have to be,” affirms HCC Chancellor Dr. Margaret Ford Fisher, a fierce advocate for affordable, equitable education. “Across the U.S., students who start their education at a community college save an average of $35,000 to $50,000 toward a bachelor’s degree.”

That’s not just a number—it’s a lifeline.

🎓 Affordable, Accessible, and Empowering

Community colleges, like HCC, serve as the bedrock of the American higher education system. With 14 Centers of Excellence and additional satellite locations throughout the Greater Houston area, HCC equips its students to thrive in a world that’s increasingly global and tech-driven. Whether students are pursuing nursing, cybersecurity, business, or the arts, they are surrounded by resources, guidance, and opportunity.

“Everywhere I go, I am told by current and former students that choosing to go to a community college is one of the best decisions they ever made,” says Jee Hang Lee, President and CEO of the Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT).

Community colleges are often underestimated—until they change lives. Through strategic partnerships with local industries and workforce initiatives, HCC is preparing students not just for jobs—but for careers that are in-demand, innovative, and future-focused.

🌟 Celebrating Community College Month

This month, HCC is encouraging students, alumni, partners, and proud Houstonians to join the national celebration and shift the narrative around community colleges. The campaign, launched by ACCT, is part of a larger movement to raise awareness about how these institutions drive academic excellence, career mobility, and economic equity.

From zero-debt degrees to workforce-aligned programs, community colleges are rewriting what it means to succeed in higher education.

“Community College Month is an opportunity to celebrate the importance and value of our college to our community and to demonstrate how we are cultivating skills for the future,” adds Dr. Ford Fisher.

🧩 A Model That Works

Public community colleges are a uniquely American innovation—open doors with powerful outcomes. They enroll more than 10 million students annually, with governing boards made up of over 6,500 trustees, including business leaders, educators, and policymakers, all united by one mission: opportunity for all.

As stated by ACCT’s mission:

“To foster the principles and practices of exemplary governance while promoting high-quality, affordable higher education and the opportunity for individuals to achieve economic self-sufficiency and security.”

🌍 Houston, This Is Your College

In a city as diverse and dynamic as Houston, HCC reflects the very soul of its community. Whether you’re the first in your family to attend college, looking to pivot careers, or simply chasing a dream, HCC is not just a stepping stone—it’s a launch pad.

So this April, let’s celebrate the power, promise, and purpose of community colleges. Let’s applaud HCC for making education a right, not a privilege—and for proving every day that excellence begins here.

