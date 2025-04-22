Video shows man violently abusing dog in alley, PETA offering $5k reward to find him

By Matthew Rodriguez

LONG BEACH, California (KCAL, KCBS) — PETA is offering a $5,000 reward to find the man seen viciously yanking a dog by its collar before slamming it onto the ground in a Long Beach alley.

Surveillance cameras captured the man pulling a dog through the alley. The suspect only allowed the dog to use its hind legs to hop through the alley, suspending its forelimbs in the air. The man then used the dog’s leash to flip it over his shoulder and slammed the animal to the ground. After the violent move, the dog stayed on the ground until the suspect yanked it onto its feet.

When the dog got close enough, the man kicked the animal in the face before hanging the dog over his shoulder and walking away.

PETA said the incident happened Monday morning at 235 E. 12th Street in Long Beach.

The Long Beach Police Department said they are aware of the video and partnered with the city’s animal care services to find the animal and the suspect.

The man was wearing orange pants, a red flannel shirt and a black backpack. He also had a skateboard.

They urged anyone with information to contact police at (562) 435-6711. PETA also said tips can be directed to Long Beach Animal Care Services at (562) 570-7387.

