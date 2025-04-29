18-wheeler overturns, spills thousands of dimes

By S.E. Jenkins

Click here for updates on this story

Texas (KTVT) — The southbound lanes of 287 in Wise County are shut down near FM-1655 after an 18-wheeler overturned and spilled thousands of dimes all over the roadway Tuesday.

Police said the driver veered off the road, then overcorrected, causing the truck to roll onto its side. Cleanup is currently underway.

The driver and passenger were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.