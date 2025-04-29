Kentucky man who won $167.3M Powerball ticket splitting it with his mom

By Joyce Ogirri

GEORGETOWN, Kentucky (WLKY) — In Georgetown, just east of Louisville, history was made as a $167.3 million Powerball ticket was sold at Clark’s Pump N’ Shop.

James Farthing, who buys lottery tickets regularly, became the lucky winner of the largest Kentucky Powerball jackpot ever.

“I still don’t believe it’s real,” said Farthing, who is prioritizing saving and helping his mother. “I’ve caused her a lot of stress, but I’ve kept my faith and done right.”

His mother, Linda Grizzle, gave Farthing the life-changing news.

“I called and texted it to him and I said, you know. And he said, the man here sold it to ring,” Grizzle said.

This win shatters the previous record for the largest Powerball jackpot in Kentucky history, also sold in Georgetown back in 2009.

“No, it can’t be. Nobody in Kentucky ever wins. But then, I was like, wow, we really did sell a winning ticket,” said Lynetta Robinson, assistant manager at Clark’s Pump N’ Shop.

The news has created a buzz in town, with locals excited to try their luck in Monday’s drawing.

What would others do if they won?

“Do a lot of traveling, going to different places. I ain’t been out west or anything like that. Go to Las Vegas and lose it,” said Ray Kriegel.

Jermaine Harmon Singer decided to buy three Powerball lottery tickets on Monday.

Harmon Singer says he would give 10 percent to people in need.

“And then we’ll take a family vacation and, put some money into the kids accounts and, live a little. So. But we’ll give back first,” said Harmon Singer.

Farthing, accompanied by his mother, officially claimed his prize Monday afternoon.

