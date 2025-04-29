‘The sweetest thing’: Mailman finds cash during route, returns it

By Ruta Ulcinaite , Marlon Falconer

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Michigan (WXYZ) — A postal worker in St. Clair Shores says he didn’t think twice when he found some cash in the driveway of a woman’s home, returning it with a note. His kind gesture was all caught on home surveillance video.

Josh O’Hara has worked with the U.S. Postal Service for about 10 years. What was just another day of work for him last week Thursday turned into so much more.

He was making his usual rounds in the area of Madison Street delivering mail when he found a $10 bill in someone’s driveway.

“The way it was positioned, it looked like it fell out of their pocket while getting into the car,” O’Hara said.

He rang the homeowner’s doorbell to return the cash but no one was home.

“Because nobody came, I left a note just so it wouldn’t fall to the bottom of the box and nobody would see it,” he said.

That homeowner, Sara Haiduc, got home after work and found the money and note. She couldn’t believe the sweet gesture and couldn’t wait to tell her entire neighborhood just how kind her postal worker was.

“Honestly, I was just like, that is the sweetest thing,” Haiduc said. “Instead of just pocketing it, he left it for me.”

While it may have just been $10, Haiduc says it’s his small act of kindness that made her entire day. It’s something O’Hara says, he hopes catches on.

“If you can make somebody smile or you can help somebody in any way, even be a support to be there for them, do it. You got a neighbor who’s grieving? Drop off leftover food or tell them you’re here. Or buy the food for somebody in a restaurant next to you or compliment your cashier,” O’Hara said. “You make one person smile, then that spreads to another and then it’s a ripple effect at that point.”

Because of O’Hara’s kindness, Haiduc says she and now the rest of her neighborhood are up for the task.

“(The money) just magically ended up in my driveway and he happened to find it and he did his good deed by giving it to me, so that’s why I feel like I need to do a good deed with it,” she said.

