BIGGEST BIGHEAD: Man beats state, personal fishing record

By Jennifer Maupin

GRAND LAKE, Oklahoma (KJRH) — An Oklahoma man beat his own fishing record at the Grand Lake of the Cherokees, according to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.

Bryan Baker’s record for the biggest bighead carp was also the state record, before he broke it again.

The bighead carp weighed in at 118 lbs, 10 oz., beating his previous record by seven ounces. He earned the first record in 2023.

Not only was the catch impressive, but it also helps local ecosystems as bighead carp are invasive and destructive to the native species’ habitat.

