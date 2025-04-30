Boston program pairs Gen Z students, older adults for tech support

By Leanna Scachetti

BOSTON (WCVB) — Generation Z volunteers are being paired with older adults in Boston for a unique approach to tech support.

At the tech cafes and computer classes facilitated by Little Brothers – Friends of the Elderly, it’s all about building the network.

“I think I feel like they’re one more grandchildren, like Meixi. She helps me a lot,” said George Qui, a regular participant of the tech cafe at Morville House.

Originally from Shanghai, Qui has made this apartment building for older adults in Boston his home for many years. On this day, he is seated in a corner of the building’s library with his phone in hand, alongside Northeastern University student Merysa “Meixi” Drapeau.

The 90-year-old is a regular at the weekly tech cafes here which are part of LBFE’s Digital Dividends program. Students like Drapeau help residents like Qui better understand how to use their phones and tablets, advising on everything from saving photos from messages to scheduling doctor appointments online.

Qui appreciates that Drapeau can answer his most pressing technology questions in Chinese. He also appreciates that she can do so more than once.

“Sometimes I ask the question repeated so many times. Last time, I asked some question, this time, I forget it,” said Qui, laughing. “Next time, I ask one more time again.”

For her part, Drapeau said volunteering with LBFE has been one of the best experiences of her life.

“I feel like a lot of the times, he gives me so much advice and wisdom that I can use in my day-to-day,” said Drapeau. “He also reminds me of my grandfather, too, so it’s a good relationship that we have.”

LBFE offers a variety of programming to reduce social isolation for Boston’s older adults, including art classes, drum circles, board games and intergenerational LGBTQ+ connections.

“They come not just to help them, but to bond with them,” said Chisom Nnajiofor, program manager for Digital Dividends. “I think internernerationl connection and relationship building is there as well.”

According to Nnajiofor, LBFE currently offers 14 classes, hosting about 80 adults and 60 to 60 student volunteers.

Learn more about how you can get involved with LBFE on their website.

