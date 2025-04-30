Charges filed after 80-year-old woman says her son stole more than $240,000 from her, ‘took over’ her home

By JoBeth Davis

GRAIN VALLEY, Missouri (KMBC) — A Grain Valley, Missouri, man faces charges after his mother says he stole more than $240,000 and pushed her out of her home.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said Michael C. McLin faces charges of financial exploitation of the elderly and stealing related to ongoing alleged abuse of his elderly mother.

The victim, an 80-year-old woman, contacted police last year to say McLin and his girlfriend moved into her home, gained access to her bank account and credit cards, and began causing problems for her in her home.

Probable cause documents state McLin moved into the victim’s house in either 2021 or 2022 to help assist his father until he died.

During that time the victim said McLin was able to put his name on her bank accounts, but she is unsure of how he was able to do so.

In June 2022 McLin allegedly started withdrawing money out of the victim’s bank accounts without her knowledge or permission. This continued until June 2024 when the victim discovered there was at least $160,000 missing from her accounts. She then closed those accounts and opened new ones, cutting off McLin’s access to her money.

The woman told police that after McLin and his girlfriend moved into her home, they started running their businesses out of her home and on her property and “basically took over the victim’s house.”

Probable cause documents state McLin and his girlfriend “began causing problems for the victim making it difficult for her to live in her own home.”

The victim moved out of her home in June 2024 to live with her grandson and his wife, who began to assist her with her daily needs and finances.

During this time, McLin refused to leave the victim’s home. Eviction notices were placed on the house and property.

The victim also learned that her credit card had been taken and was being used by McLin without her permission. McLin allegedly made more than $10,000 in purchases with the card.

Investigators obtained the victim’s bank records and began tracking money transfers allegedly made by McLin. In the probable cause documents, police noted that McLin began removing money from the victim’s bank accounts in June 2022 using online Zelle transfers.

Between June 2022 and June 2024 McLin allegedly stole $217,160.18 out of the victim’s checking account, and $13,159.59 from the victim’s Money Market account.

The victim told police McLin was not given permission to use the accounts, nor was he ever told the money was jointly owned. She also said she never gave McLin permission to use her credit card.

When interviewed by police, McLin said he had a joint checking and savings account with his mother and said she had told him it was their money. He then admitted to using the money from the victim’s account for his business, and said he did not tell the victim he was using the money.

Documents show McLin told police that he had taken approximately $160,000 out of the victim’s account and admitted that he never asked the victim before taking the money. When police told him that number was actually $240,000, he said, “he did not realize it was that much.”

McLin told investigators he had taken money out of the victim’s account because his business wasn’t doing well. He also admitted to purchases on the victim’s credit card, but said some of the purchases were for the victim.

Investigators specifically asked McLin during the interview, “Have you stolen money out of the victim’s bank account?” McLin reportedly answered, “stolen, I used. I guess, yeah.”

Jackson County Prosecutor Melesa Johnson called this “predatory behavior” targeting “vulnerable seniors.”

“My office has zero tolerance for those who take advantage of the most vulnerable in our community. In this case, a son is accused of betraying the trust of his elderly mother, allegedly draining her accounts without her knowledge or consent,” Johnson said in a statement.

If convicted, McLin faces between 10 and 30 years in prison.

