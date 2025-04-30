Gentlemen’s club shut down after teens found inside, police say

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton, Terell Bailey

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — Detroit police say a gentlemen’s club on the city’s west side was shut down after teens were allegedly found there over the weekend.

Police say an investigation is underway on The Sting, where approximately 20 people under 21 were at the club for a birthday party on Saturday. Police say a woman tracked her child down at the club and contacted authorities.

Police Chief Todd Bettison says the youngest person there was believed to be 14 years old.

Authorities placed a red sign on the door on Wednesday signaling that the club is closed.

“I know you want to grow up fast, but this is dangerous,” Bettison told reporters. “You know, a lot of kids can get lured into a life of human trafficking. It’s a lot of things that happen in these adult clubs where children should not be exposed to.”

Police say no arrests have been made, but they are looking into the organizer of the birthday party.

