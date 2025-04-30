Homeowner seeks $6K in repairs after Amazon driver walks through fresh concrete

By Taylor Nimmo

MILFORD, Ohio (WCPO) — A Milford homeowner is seeking compensation from Amazon after a delivery driver walked across his freshly poured concrete driveway — despite yellow tape and flags marking the wet surface — causing thousands of dollars in damage.

Eric Scholz captured the incident on his Ring camera, which shows the driver walking through the wet concrete and later acknowledging the mistake.

“It’s Amazon. Step up. You made a mistake. Your driver made a mistake,” Scholz said.

“Was it wet paint?” the driver asks in the video.

Scholz tells the driver it was concrete, and they just finished pouring it.

“Oh man, I’m sorry about that man,” the driver said.

Scholz said a quote from the contractors estimates the driveway will cost just over $6,000 to repair. It’s a bill he believes Amazon should cover, but he said they refused.

“They denied the claim, saying there was not enough evidence to support the fact that Amazon did this,” Scholz said.

In the Ring video, you can hear the driver admit to stepping on the driveway and apologizing to the homeowner.

“Why isn’t the video showing your driver admitting that he did this, apologizing for it, not enough evidence?” Scholz said.

I reached out to Amazon to ask why the video evidence wasn’t sufficient for its claim process. They have yet to respond to our questions, but they did release this statement:

“We’re looking into this and connecting with all parties involved to learn more.”

In the meantime, contractors attempted to salvage the situation by smoothing over the footprints temporarily, but Scholz said the solution is far from perfect.

“It’s better than having raw footprints, but it’s still not right. You can see the different levels of concrete,” Scholz said.

For Scholz, this issue goes beyond just damaged concrete.

“This is our life’s investment, our forever home. To have it marred and somebody just not care that they did the damage is just egregious,” Scholz said.

I asked Scholz if he was hopeful Amazon would help find a solution.

“Sure. Absolutely. If Amazon wants to send its contractors out to fix the driveway, I’m okay with that. If they just wanna pay us to have our contractor, do it, I’m okay with that too,” he said.

Scholz simply wants his driveway restored to what it should have been.

What to do if a delivery driver damages your property

If you experience property damage from a delivery driver, experts recommend taking these immediate steps:

Document everything with photos and videos as soon as possible Get the driver’s name and employee ID if available Report the incident to the delivery company immediately through their official channels Save all communication with the company Get written estimates for repairs from licensed contractors Follow up regularly on your claim status

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

