Skeletal remains found in park identified as Alpine woman

Published 4:03 PM

    ALPINE, Utah (KSTU) — Lone Peak Police have identified skeletal remains found in Lambert Park last Friday as Gabrielle Makenna Shull of Alpine, Utah. Investigators were able to confirm the identity through dental records.

The remains were found in Lambert Park by a person who was riding on horseback through the park. The park, located in Alpine, is an area that’s “largely undeveloped and used for biking, equestrian, and foot traffic,” the Lone Peak Police Department said.

Gabrielle, according to police, went missing from her home in January 2024, and while many searches were conducted in and around Lambert Park at the time, she wasn’t found.

More time is needed for detectives to complete their investigation, but they say at this time, foul play is not suspected in the death. Police shared their thoughts are with Gabrielle’s family at this time.

Gabrielle’s family released a statement saying, “Gabbie’s sweet personality has been and will continue to be greatly missed. Our family is so grateful her remains were found, and also to the many, many people who helped in trying to find her.”

