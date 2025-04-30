Strike over alleged labor violations disrupt L.A. operations

By Sirisha Dinavahi

4/30/25 (LAPost.com) — Approximately 55,000 Los Angeles County workers represented by the Service Employees International Union Local 721 commenced a two-day strike Monday evening, leading to widespread disruptions in public services across the county. The walkout – which began at 7 p.m. Monday and is scheduled to conclude at 7 p.m. Wednesday – marks the first time all SEIU Local 721 members have participated in a countywide strike.

The strike affects various county departments, including healthcare, social services, libraries, and parks. While hospitals remain operational, several healthcare clinics, libraries, and public service counters are closed. Additionally, beach maintenance and administrative operations at the Hall of Administration are impacted.

SEIU Local 721 cites 44 alleged labor law violations by the county as the impetus for the strike. These include claims of retaliation against union activities and outsourcing jobs traditionally held by union members. The union’s contract with the county expired at the end of March, and negotiations for a new agreement have stalled.

“This is the workforce that got LA County through emergency after emergency: the January wildfires, public health emergencies, mental health emergencies, social service emergencies, and more,” said union President David Green in a statement. “That’s why we have had it with the labor law violations and demand respect for our workers.”

He added the strike is a response to the county’s alleged disregard for labor laws and the need for fair treatment of workers.

The county’s Chief Executive Office acknowledges the financial challenges it faces, including a tentative $4 billion settlement over childhood sexual assault claims and a projected $2 billion in costs related to January’s wildfires.

“We do not want to negotiate ourselves into a structural deficit—which could lead to layoffs and service reductions,” spokesperson Elizabeth Marcellino said in a statement from the chief executive office. “We are trying to strike a balance: fair compensation for our workforce while sustaining services and avoiding layoffs in the midst of some of the worst financial challenges we have ever experienced.”

SEIU Local 721 has also expressed concerns over the county’s practice of contracting out services, arguing it undermines job security and the quality of public services. A study commissioned by the union revealed L.A. County spends over $6.2 billion annually on private contracts for services public employees could provide.

The strike has prompted discussions about the long-term implications for public services in L.A. County. Without a resolution, continued labor disputes could lead to prolonged service disruptions, affecting millions of residents who rely on county services. The county’s financial constraints further complicate negotiations as officials seek to avoid structural deficits while addressing workers’ demands.

“I think this is going to be very disruptive,” Fesia Davenport, the L.A. County Chief Executive, said. “We serve folks who are really vulnerable and often don’t have options to go and receive services at other places. We are the service provider of last resort.”

As the strike continues, the union and county officials face pressure to return to the bargaining table and find a resolution that ensures the continuity of essential public services and addresses the concerns of county workers.

“We are trying to manage our obligations in a way that we don’t negotiate into a structural deficit,” Davenport said.

For more information on the strike and its impact on public services, visit the SEIU Local 721 website at seiu721.org and the L.A. County Chief Executive Office at ceo.lacounty.gov.

