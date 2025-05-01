24,000-lbs snack cakes roll after crash

By Shannon Becker

JASPER COUNTY, Missouri (KOAM) — About 8:45 a.m. Thursday reports of a tractor trailer crash near the Carthage Underground on Jackpine Road alerted E-911.

Liberty Utilities responded as the crash took out a pole. There were periods of brief outages in the area as precaution while crash was being removed.

Carthage Police contacted Missouri State Highway Patrol as it was outside the city limits.

Trooper Maupin tells us on scene the driver was not injured. Traveling east on Jackpine and dropped right tires off road, then couldn’t recover.

Schraders Towing set vehicle upright. It is loaded with 24,000-pounds of snack cakes.

It did not require unloading.

