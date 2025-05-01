Kangaroo hops down Alabama interstate, causing crash and shutdown

By Taylor Lang & Liza Coffin

MACON COUNTY, Alabama (WVTM) — An unexpected sight in Alabama turned heads on the interstate Tuesday – a kangaroo named Sheila.

The pet kangaroo had gotten loose and decided to see if it could race cars on Interstate 85 between Tuskegee and Auburn.

The sight was caught on camera by people driving – and caused a crash that shut down the whole road.

Austin Price, who recorded the moment, said, “I hear my grandmother yell, ‘Is that a kangaroo?’” Initially thinking it was a deer, he quickly realized, “And yeah, it’s a kangaroo.”

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department couldn’t believe that they were spending a Tuesday capturing a kangaroo.

“When somebody said there was a kangaroo, of course I didn’t believe it, and nobody believed it. But I’m looking at him,” Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson said.

Sheila’s owner, Patrick Starr, teamed up with law enforcement to bring the kangaroo back to safety. She was tranquilized, but Starr said she is doing great at home.

