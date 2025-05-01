Maine teacher makes threats against President Trump, members of his administration on social media

By Russ Reed

WATERVILLE, Maine (WMTW) — The United States Secret Service has confirmed to Maine’s Total Coverage that it is aware of a Waterville Public Schools teacher who made a series of Facebook posts that call for President Donald Trump and members of his administration to be killed.

In a post shared to Facebook shortly before 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, the Waterville Senior High School teacher called upon the Secret Service to: “Take out every single person who supports Trump’s illegal, immoral, unconstitutional acts.”

In that same post, the teacher said she was not talking about assassinating Trump because he was “duly elected by the American people.”

The teacher wrote in a subsequent post that she did not mean all Republicans should die, but that “those in the room with Trump, who are permitting and approving his egregious actions, need to be held accountable.”

In another subsequent post, the teacher said she believes “Trump and every sycophant he has surrounded himself with … needs to die.”

Waterville Police Chief William Bonney said in a statement that the Waterville Police Department is aware of a social media post allegedly made by a Waterville school employee regarding supporters of Trump.

“We do not comment on open matters but rest assured that we have collaborated with our partners in federal law enforcement and at the school to ensure the safety of everyone in the community, especially our young people,” Bonney said. “We expect no further releases on this matter in the immediate future.”

In an email to Maine’s Total Coverage, a Secret Service agent said the agency is aware of at least one of the posts made by the teacher. The agent also said the Secret Service does not comment on matters involving protective intelligence as a matter of practice.

A spokesperson for the FBI’s Boston Division said in an email to Maine’s Total Coverage that the FBI cannot confirm nor deny the existence of an investigation in keeping with U.S. Department of Justice policy.

Maine’s Total Coverage has contacted Waterville Superintendent of Schools Peter Hallen with a request for an update on the teacher’s unemployment status, but Hallen’s office had not replied back as of Wednesday evening.

The teacher was still listed on the Waterville Senior High School staff web page as of Wednesday evening. Maine’s Total Coverage is choosing not to share the teacher’s name because no charges have been filed against her.

