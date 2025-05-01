Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Over $32,000 in stolen bikes and tools recovered in Santa Cruz encampment

By
Published 12:16 PM

By Ricardo Tovar

Click here for updates on this story

    SANTA CRUZ, California (KSBW) — The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office says that over $32,000 worth of stolen bicycles and tools were recovered at a homeless encampment.

On Tuesday, deputies searched the Arana Gulch area in Live Oak after being informed by community members about a potential crime.

During the search of the area, deputies found more than $30,000 in high-end bikes and $2,000 in tools, believed to be stolen.

As they continued through the habitat area, where camping is illegal, deputies spotted drug paraphernalia near a tent. A suspect, Joshua Morris, ran but was detained after a short chase, deputies said in a social media post.

Morris was found with over 100 grams of fentanyl, drug packaging materials, cash, and police scanners, according to deputies.

Multiple mountain bikes, e-bikes, e-scooters, and dozens of tools were also discovered in the area. Morris claimed the items weren’t his.

Morris was booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail on multiple felony charges.

“Several stolen items have already been matched to their rightful owners, but we are still seeking additional victims to return the rest,” deputies said.

If you believe your property was stolen, you can call Detective Alex Spencer at 831-454-7636 or email him at alexander.spencer@santacruzcountyca.gov.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content