Shooter opens fire inside Indiana library, gets tackled by ‘heroic’ patron

By Alex Suckow & Matthew Keck

SEYMOUR, Indiana (WLKY) — A man is in custody after police said he walked into a public library and opened fire.

According to Indiana State Police, there was a shooting at the Jackson County Public Library in Seymour around noon on Wednesday.

ISP said a man walked into the library and fired off at least one shot from a long gun towards two employees working nearby.

The library director said she heard a noise and ran into the area, thinking a display case had fallen, but instead, saw a man with a gun. The clerk saw the shooter, too, and ducked behind a desk before they heard a gunshot.

Police said the suspect then went up to the second floor and someone at the library tackled the gunman, held the suspect there until police arrived.

“Enough can’t be said about the actions of the patron inside the library and the actions that he took. Very heroic and brave and, you know, fortunately appears that possibly could have saved others from being injured more severely,” Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles said.

The shooter was later identified as 18-year-old Emiliano Cuevas-Bravo. He is facing charges of attempted murder, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, and intimidation.

ISP said no one was shot, but someone was injured from shattered glass.

Seymour Police said officers quickly took Cuevas-Bravo into custody, and the entire incident took about two minutes from start to finish.

According to police, Cuevas-Bravo went to Seymour High School Wednesday morning “to initially target a Seymour Police Department School Resource Officer.” Police said he never made it inside the school or came in contact with the officer before he left and went to the library.

Hours after the shooting, WLKY heard an explosion-like sound inside the library. Police said something was detonated out of precaution.

Something was also detonated outside, but it’s unclear what.

